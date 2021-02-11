The performance leading INNOSILICON DDR PHY supports DDR5/LPDDR5 DDR4/LPDDR4/DDR3/LPDDR3/DDR2/LPDDR2/DDR at speeds up to 6400Mb/s and in any bus width.



Silicon proven in volume manufacturing, and test chips, the PHY combines low power consumption with its small size. This compact form factor translates into low I/O pin count, simplifying both package substrate and PCB. Potentially allowing for board level routing using only 2 layers.



Leveraging a choice of DFI V2.0/V2.1/V3.0/V3.1/V4.0/ standards, the PHY can be integrated with our companion memory controller or major compatible 3rd party options. It is fully register controlled via an APB and production testing is simplified through at-speed BIST, loopback modes, and boundary scan.



A self-contained, but modular design, the PHY contains the I/Os, ESD, a timing synch module DLLs and can be expanded to a virtually unlimited bus width. Optional components include: customer specific bus widths, integrated PLLs, custom pinouts, and the Innosilicon memory controller which supports AHB/AXI and FIFO interfaces. We can create the custom DDR solution that meets your needs while handling whatever level of integration support you requirement.