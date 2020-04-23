c.WAVE120 is a deep learning-based super-resolution HW IP that upscales low-resolution data into high resolution in real-time. The neural network on c.WAVE120 is designed and trained to upscale video horizontally and vertically to two, three, and four times larger with enhanced resolution results. c.WAVE120 performs the upscaling tasks through utilizing a massive set of training datasets. c.WAVE120 extracts the feature points of an image or video, splits them pixel by pixel, applies the appropriate colors to fill in the missing parts of the data, stitches them, and then reproduces sharper, higher-resolution images.



In modern technology, neural networks are implemented in the form of processors or accelerators of processors. However, this type of implementation tends to be hard to optimize performance due to structural limitations.

Features

8K(7680x4320)@60fps 550MHz

Supports 8-/10-bits

Supported scaling ratio

x2.0 ~ x8.0 with an arbitrary scaling ratio

Supported on-the-fly and mem-to-mem mode (no bandwidth required in on-the-fly mode)

Convolutional neural network layers for Y-channel

Features Extraction

Constructing HR Image

Cost-effective high-quality IP

Deliverables

Fully verified synthesizable RTL source code

RTL test bench

Datasheet, Integration guide

Evaluation platform, etc

Applications

Camera

Smartphone

Automotive

DTV/STB/OTT

VR/AR

Portable multimedia devices

Digital TVs

Block Diagram of the Deep Learning-based Super Resolution IP IP Core