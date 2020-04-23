Deep Learning-based Super Resolution IP
In modern technology, neural networks are implemented in the form of processors or accelerators of processors. However, this type of implementation tends to be hard to optimize performance due to structural limitations.
Features
- 8K(7680x4320)@60fps 550MHz
- Supports 8-/10-bits
- Supported scaling ratio
- x2.0 ~ x8.0 with an arbitrary scaling ratio
- Supported on-the-fly and mem-to-mem mode (no bandwidth required in on-the-fly mode)
- Convolutional neural network layers for Y-channel
- Features Extraction
- Constructing HR Image
- Cost-effective high-quality IP
Deliverables
- Fully verified synthesizable RTL source code
- RTL test bench
- Datasheet, Integration guide
- Evaluation platform, etc
Applications
- Camera
- Smartphone
- Automotive
- DTV/STB/OTT
- VR/AR
- Portable multimedia devices
- Digital TVs
Block Diagram of the Deep Learning-based Super Resolution IP IP Core
