The multi-lane DesignWare® Multi-Protocol 16G PHY IP is part of Synopsys’ high-performance multi-rate transceiver portfolio, meeting the growing needs for high bandwidth and low latency in enterprise applications. Using leading-edge design, analysis, simulation, and measurement techniques, the multi-protocol 16G PHY delivers exceptional signal integrity and jitter performance that exceeds the standards’ electrical specifications. The PHY is small in area and provides a low active and standby power solution that supports multiple electrical standards including PCI Express, SATA, Ethernet, OBSI/CPRI, JESD204, Serial Rapid I/O and other industry-standard interconnect protocols. The DesignWare Multi-Protocol 16G PHY IP is optimized to meet the needs of applications with high-speed port side, chip-to-chip, and backplane interfaces.



The configurable transmitter and receiver equalizers enable customers to control and optimize signal integrity and at-speed performance. Continuous Calibration and Adaptation (CCA) provides a robust performance across voltage and temperature variations during normal mode of operation. The PHY supports low standby power with advanced L1 substates and low active power with I/O supply under drive, decision feedback equalization (DFE) bypass and V-Boost off. The embedded bit error rate (BER) tester and internal eye monitor provide on-chip testability and visibility into channel performance. The PHY integrates seamlessly with the DesignWare Physical Sublayers and digital controllers/media access controllers (MACs) to reduce design time and to help designers achieve first-pass silicon success. These features reduce both product development cycles and accelerate time-to-market.

Features

Optimized for low power and small area

Supports PCIe lane margining

Includes one, two or four full-duplex transceivers (transmit and receive functions)

Physical coding sublayer (PCS) blocks for PCIe, SATA, and Ethernet, supporting backchannel initialization,

aggregation, bifurcation, and power management

Multi-lane PHY shares a single clock and support core

Provides high-speed serial and low-speed parallel clocks to both the transceiver and PCS.

Supports both internal and external reference clock connections to the PHY

Configurable transmitter and receiver equalization

Supports chip-to-chip, port side and backplane interfaces

Optimal receiver jitter tolerance supports a wider range of board layout designs, immunity to interference (cross talk), and reduces design constraints on board signal paths

Contains embedded 7-, 9-, 11-, 15-, 16-, 23- and 31-bit pseudo random bit sequencer (PRBS) for internal

and external loopbacks

Fully controllable via the integrated logic core and the test access port (TAP)

Embedded bit error rate (BER) tester and internal eye monitor

Benefits

Supports 1.25 to 16 Gbps data-rates

Supports x1, x2, and x4 macro configurations

Supports PCI Express 4.0, SATA 6G, Ethernet

Supports x1 and x16 macro configuration with aggregation and bifurcation

Superior SI across lossy backplanes enabled by adaptive continuous time linear equalizer (CTLE), (DFE)

and feed forward equalization (FFE)

Spread Spectrum Clock (SSC) and separate Refclk Independent SSC (SRIS)

Reference clock sharing for aggregated macro configurations

IEEE 802.3az Electrical Energy Efficient (EEE)

Supports IEEE 1149.6 AC Boundary Scan

Supports -40°C to 125°C Tj

Deliverables