16G Multi-Protocol PHY for TSMC 12FFC
The configurable transmitter and receiver equalizers enable customers to control and optimize signal integrity and at-speed performance. Continuous Calibration and Adaptation (CCA) provides a robust performance across voltage and temperature variations during normal mode of operation. The PHY supports low standby power with advanced L1 substates and low active power with I/O supply under drive, decision feedback equalization (DFE) bypass and V-Boost off. The embedded bit error rate (BER) tester and internal eye monitor provide on-chip testability and visibility into channel performance. The PHY integrates seamlessly with the DesignWare Physical Sublayers and digital controllers/media access controllers (MACs) to reduce design time and to help designers achieve first-pass silicon success. These features reduce both product development cycles and accelerate time-to-market.
Features
- Optimized for low power and small area
- Supports PCIe lane margining
- Includes one, two or four full-duplex transceivers (transmit and receive functions)
- Physical coding sublayer (PCS) blocks for PCIe, SATA, and Ethernet, supporting backchannel initialization,
- aggregation, bifurcation, and power management
- Multi-lane PHY shares a single clock and support core
- Provides high-speed serial and low-speed parallel clocks to both the transceiver and PCS.
- Supports both internal and external reference clock connections to the PHY
- Configurable transmitter and receiver equalization
- Supports chip-to-chip, port side and backplane interfaces
- Optimal receiver jitter tolerance supports a wider range of board layout designs, immunity to interference (cross talk), and reduces design constraints on board signal paths
- Contains embedded 7-, 9-, 11-, 15-, 16-, 23- and 31-bit pseudo random bit sequencer (PRBS) for internal
- and external loopbacks
- Fully controllable via the integrated logic core and the test access port (TAP)
- Embedded bit error rate (BER) tester and internal eye monitor
Benefits
- Supports 1.25 to 16 Gbps data-rates
- Supports x1, x2, and x4 macro configurations
- Supports PCI Express 4.0, SATA 6G, Ethernet
- Supports x1 and x16 macro configuration with aggregation and bifurcation
- Superior SI across lossy backplanes enabled by adaptive continuous time linear equalizer (CTLE), (DFE)
- and feed forward equalization (FFE)
- Spread Spectrum Clock (SSC) and separate Refclk Independent SSC (SRIS)
- Reference clock sharing for aggregated macro configurations
- Embedded bit error rate (BER) tester and internal eye monitor
- IEEE 802.3az Electrical Energy Efficient (EEE)
- Supports IEEE 1149.6 AC Boundary Scan
- Supports -40°C to 125°C Tj
Deliverables
- Verilog models and test bench
- Protocol-specific test bench
- Liberty timing views (.lib)
- LEF abstracts (.lef)
- CDL netlist (.cdl)
- GDSII
- IP-XACT XML files with register details
- ATPG models
- IBIS-AMI models
- Documentation
