Ethernet TSN Advanced Switch 10M/100M/1G/10G/25G - Manticore
800G Ethernet MAC and PCS IP
The silicon proven DesignWare 200G/400G and 800G Ethernet MAC and PCS along with the DesignWare 56G and 112G Ethernet PHYs, and Verification IP provide a complete Ethernet solution that designers can easily integrate in large SoCs for high-performance computing, AI, and networking applications.
