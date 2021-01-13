Bluetooth Controller
Video Demo of the Bluetooth Controller
This video showcases concurrent wireless connectivity across Bluetooth low energy, Thread, and Zigbee protocols using DesignWare® IP. The Synopsys IP provides a low-power wireless interface solution for battery-operated, smart IoT devices with silicon-proven PHYs and controllers compliant with the latest versions of the standards.
Bluetooth Controller IP
- RivieraWaves Bluetooth 5 low energy Baseband Controller, software and profiles
- RivieraWaves Bluetooth 5 dual mode Baseband Controller
- RivieraWaves Bluetooth 5.1 low energy Baseband Controller, software and profiles
- RivieraWaves Bluetooth 5.1 dual mode Baseband Controller
- RivieraWaves Bluetooth 5.2 dual mode Baseband Controller
- RivieraWaves Bluetooth 5.2 Low Energy Baseband Controller, software and profiles