Controller IP for Bluetooth 5.2, Thread, and Zigbee
View DesignWare Controller IP for Bluetooth 5.2, Thread, and Zigbee full description to...
- see the entire DesignWare Controller IP for Bluetooth 5.2, Thread, and Zigbee datasheet
- get in contact with DesignWare Controller IP for Bluetooth 5.2, Thread, and Zigbee Supplier
Video Demo of the Controller IP for Bluetooth 5.2, Thread, and Zigbee
This video showcases concurrent wireless connectivity across Bluetooth low energy, Thread, and Zigbee protocols using DesignWare® IP. The Synopsys IP provides a low-power wireless interface solution for battery-operated, smart IoT devices with silicon-proven PHYs and controllers compliant with the latest versions of the standards.
Bluetooth IP
- Bluetooth LE v5.2 IP in TSMC40LP
- RF transceiver for Bluetooth 4.0, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.15.4
- Ultra low-power 2.4 GHz transceiver for Bluetooth Low Energy 5
- RivieraWaves Bluetooth 4.2 dual mode Radio (with modem)
- RivieraWaves Bluetooth 5 dual mode Baseband Controller
- RivieraWaves Bluetooth 5.1 dual mode Baseband Controller