DesignWare® DDR5/4 Controller is a next-generation memory controller optimized for latency, bandwidth, and area., supporting JEDEC standard DDR5 and DDR4 SDRAMs and DIMMs The highly configurable controller meets or exceeds the design requirements of a wide range of applications from data center to consumer.

The DesignWare DDR5/4 Controller connects to the DesignWare DDR5/4 PHY or other PHYs via the DFI 5.0 interface to create a complete memory interface solution.

The controller includes software configuration registers, which are accessed through an AMBA 3.0 APB interface. The DDR controller block includes advanced command scheduler, memory protocol handler, optional ECC (Error-correcting code), and dual-channel support, as well as the DFI interface to the PHY.



Features

Complete, integrated DDR solution from a single vendor when combined with Synopsys’ DesignWare DDR PHY IP

Supports DDR5 and DDR4 memory protocol based SDRAMs and U/SO/R/LRDIMMs

Up to 32 logical ranks

DDR PHY Interface (DFI) support for easy integration with industry standard DFI 5.0 compliant PHYs

1:4 clock ratio for DDR5 with efficient phase-aware scheduling

Up to 16 configurable AMBA ports (AXI4/AXI3)

Enables system designers to extend QoS control into the memory controller

Supports a host interface slave for easy integration with an external arbiter or non-AMBA on-chip buses Efficient DDR protocol implementation leveraging out-of-order transactions to maximize data throughput, while ensuring starvation avoidance and guaranteeing data coherency

Read Reorder Buffer (RRB) substantially improves bandwidth while preserving AXI ordering rules Optional ECC module with scrubbing capability • APB interface for software accessible registers

Benefits

Supports JEDEC standard DDR5 and DDR4 SDRAMs and DIMMs

Multiport Arm® AMBA® interface (4 AXI™/3 AXI™) with managed QoS or single-port host interface to the DDR controller

DFI 5.0 compliant interface to DesignWare DDR5/4 PHY or other DDR5/4 PHYs

Best in class performance with unique features such as QoS-based scheduling and phase-aware scheduling

High-bandwidth design with up to 64 CAM entries for reads and 64 CAM entries for writes; latency as low as 8 clock cycles

UVM testbench with embedded assertions and options to incorporate a DDR5/4 PHY into a verification environment

Deliverables

Executable .run installation file which includes: – Custom-configured RTL source code (using Synopsys’ coreConsultant or coreAssembler tool) – Synthesis, design-for-test, and power reduction scripts – SystemVerilog UVM verification environment containing sample integrations of the DDR5/4 Controller with the DesignWare DDR5/4 PHY and sample test cases – Performance evaluation test case to enable the user to evaluate performance using their own traffic patterns

Databook (PDF)

Release notes (PDF)

coreConsultant/coreAssembler tools to generate RTL

Optional add-on Synopsys Platform Architect

Applications