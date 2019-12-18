The Synopsys DesignWare® DDR5/4 PHY is a complete physical layer IP interface (PHY) solution for ASIC, ASSP, and system-on-chip (SoC) applications requiring high-performance DDR5/4 SDRAM interfaces operating at up to 4800 Mbps. The DesignWare DDR5/4 PHY is ideal for systems that require highspeed DDR5/4 performance and high capacity memory solutions, typically using registered and load reduced memory modules (RDIMMs and LRDIMMs) with up to 4 physical ranks. Direct SDRAM on PCB systems are also supported.

Optimized for high performance, low latency, low area, low power, and ease of integration, the DesignWare DDR5/4 PHY is provided as a hard DDR PHY that is primarily delivered as GDSII including integrated application-specific DDR5/4 I/ Os. Supporting the GDSII-based PHY is the RTL-based PHY Utility Block (PUB) that includes PHY control features such as read/write leveling, data eye training, per-bit data deskew control, PVT compensation, and support for production testing of the DDR5/4 PHY. The PUB also includes an embedded calibration processor to execute hardware-assisted, firmware-based training algorithms. The DDR5/4 PHY includes a DFI 5.0 interface to the memory controller and can be combined with Synopsys’ DDR5/4 controller for a complete DDR interface solution.

Features

Low latency, small area, low power

Compatible with JEDEC standard DDR5 SDRAMs up to 4800 Mbps

Compatible with JEDEC standard DDR4 SDRAMs up to 3200 Mbps

DFI 5.0 compliant interface to the memory controller – 1:2 and 1:4 clock modes supported

I/Os include receiver decision feedback equalization (DFE)

PHY supports: – 4-bit, 8-bit and 16-bit and wide SDRAMs – SDRAM addressing up to 16Gb (and up to 32Gb) – Supports DIMMs and SDRAM components soldered directly to PCB – 16 to 80-bit data path widths

PHY independent, firmware-based training using an embedded calibration processor – Utilizes specialized hardware acceleration engines

Can be trained for up to four distinct states/frequencies to permit fast frequency changes between the four frequencies – Each trained state can have unique frequency, I/O equalization, and I/O drive and ODT impedance settings

Three inactive idle states: – DFI_LP Mode: most clocks and delay lines gated – PHY Inactive: leakage only – PHY Retention: Core power removed, most I/Os powered down, SDRAMs held in self-refresh • Voltage and temperature compensated delay lines used for: – Centering the clock in the address/command window and strobes in the data eyes – DDR5/4 read/write leveling and Per-bit deskew

Supports the following training features: – CA/CS 2D training for DDR5 R/LRDIMMs – Automatic training of DQ VREF level setting separately for PHY per bit and SDRAM per device

– Write/Read 1D (DDR4) and 2D Training (DDR5) – Periodic write re-training

Programmable Read/Write Preamble

Includes a low-jitter PLL for both PHY clock generation and SDRAM clock generation – Only one PLL is required per DDR PHY

Supports PHYs on any side of the die and L-shaped PHYs that go around the die-corner

Includes the PHY Utility Block (PUB) – Soft IP Verilog design that includes PHY control features, such as read/write leveling and data eye training – APB and JTAG interfaces for register access

At-speed loopback testing on both the address and data channels

Delay line BIST and MUX-scan ATPG (stuck-at SCAN)

Firmware-based DDR5/4 2D eye mapping diagnostic tool allows measuring 2D eye for every bit of the bus at both DRAM and host receivers

Dual-channel support: – DDR5: Supports a dual channel mode with matching density on each channel – Single PLL for both channels – Dual Data Rate or Single Data Rate CA bus for R/LRDIMMs – DDR4: Supports Shared AC mode that permits one address and command channel to be time division multiplexed between two independent data channels

Benefits

Supports JEDEC standard DDR5 and DDR4 SDRAMs

High-performance DDR PHY supporting data rates up to 4800 Mbps

PHY independent, firmware-based training using an embedded calibration processor

Supports up to 4 trained states/ frequencies with <3μs switching time

I/O receiver decision feedback equalization

VT compensated delay lines for DQS centering, read/write 1D (DDR4) and 2D training (DDR5), and per-bit deskew on both read and write data paths

DFI 5.0-compliant controller interface

Designed for rapid integration with Synopsys memory controller for a complete DDR interface solution

Deliverables

Executable .run installation file which includes GDSII, LEF files, LVS netlists, .lib/.db timing models, Verilog model, DRC/LVS log files, I/O IBIS Model, I/O HSPICE netlist, parameterized Verilog top-level PHY netlist files, sample Verification Environment, PHY data book, physical implementation guide, app notes, verification guide, installation guide, and implementation checklist

PUB includes Verilog code, Synthesis/ STA constraints and scripts, sample verification environment, and data book

Implementation Guide, Application notes, and quick start manuals

Firmware for training, ATE test and diagnostics

DDR PHY compiler

Support for PHY emulation

Optional deliverables include: Signal integrity consulting services; PHY hardening consulting services; Subsystems consulting services; IP Prototyping kit for FPGA-based prototyping

Applications

Data centers (networking and storage)

Servers

Artificial intelligence/machine learning/ deep learning

High-performance computing

Digital home

Digital office

Video Demo of the DDR5/4 PHY IP for Samsung 10LPP

SDRAMs such as DDR, LPDDR, and HBM offer unique advantages for automotive, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, and mobile applications. However, the selected memory solution impacts the performance, power, and area requirements of SoCs, making it important to choose the right memory technology and interface IP for the target design. Meet your specific design targets by using Synopsys’ high-performance, silicon-proven DDR memory interface IP solutions compliant with the latest JEDEC standards.