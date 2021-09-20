HBM2E PHY for TSMC N5
The DesignWare HBM2/HBM2E PHY is ideal for systems with low to modest memory capacity that require higher bandwidth than is attainable with practical DDR4-based systems. The DesignWare HBM2/HBM2E PHY is provided as a set of hard macrocells delivered as GDSII. These hard macrocells include integrated application-specific HBM2/HBM2E I/Os required for HBM2/HBM2E signaling. The design is optimized for high performance, low latency, low area, low power, and ease of integration. The hard macrocells are easily assembled into a complete 1024-bit HBM2/HBM2E PHY. The RTL-based PHY Utility Block (PUB) supports the GDSII-based PHY components and includes the PHY training circuitry, configurations registers and BIST control. The HBM2/HBM2E PHY includes a DFI 4.0-compatible interface to the memory controller, supporting 1:1 and 1:2 clock ratios. The design is compatible with both metal-insulator-metal (MIM) and non-MIM power decoupling strategies.
Video Demo of the HBM2E PHY for TSMC N5
SDRAMs such as DDR, LPDDR, and HBM offer unique advantages for automotive, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, and mobile applications. However, the selected memory solution impacts the performance, power, and area requirements of SoCs, making it important to choose the right memory technology and interface IP for the target design. Meet your specific design targets by using Synopsys’ high-performance, silicon-proven DDR memory interface IP solutions compliant with the latest JEDEC standards.