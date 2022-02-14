The Synopsys DesignWare® HBM2/HBM2E PHY is a complete physical layer IP interface (PHY) solution for high-performance computing (HPC), graphics, and networking ASIC, ASSP, and system-on-chip (SoC) applications requiring high-bandwidth HBM2/HBM2E SDRAM interfaces operating at up to 3200 Mbps.

The DesignWare HBM2/HBM2E PHY is ideal for systems with low to modest memory capacity that require higher bandwidth than is attainable with practical DDR4-based systems. The DesignWare HBM2/HBM2E PHY is provided as a set of hard macrocells delivered as GDSII. These hard macrocells include integrated application-specific HBM2/HBM2E I/Os required for HBM2/HBM2E signaling. The design is optimized for high performance, low latency, low area, low power, and ease of integration. The hard macrocells are easily assembled into a complete 1024-bit HBM2/HBM2E PHY. The RTL-based PHY Utility Block (PUB) supports the GDSII-based PHY components and includes the PHY training circuitry, configurations registers and BIST control. The HBM2/HBM2E PHY includes a DFI 4.0-compatible interface to the memory controller, supporting 1:1 and 1:2 clock ratios. The design is compatible with both metal-insulator-metal (MIM) and non-MIM power decoupling strategies.