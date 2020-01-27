The Synopsys DesignWare® HBM2/HBM2E PHY is a complete physical layer IP interface (PHY) solution for high-performance computing (HPC), graphics, and networking ASIC, ASSP, and system-on-chip (SoC) applications requiring high-bandwidth HBM2/HBM2E SDRAM interfaces operating at up to 3200 Mbps.

The DesignWare HBM2/HBM2E PHY is ideal for systems with low to modest memory capacity that require higher bandwidth than is attainable with practical DDR4-based systems. The DesignWare HBM2/HBM2E PHY is provided as a set of hard macrocells delivered as GDSII. These hard macrocells include integrated application-specific HBM2/HBM2E I/Os required for HBM2/HBM2E signaling. The design is optimized for high performance, low latency, low area, low power, and ease of integration. The hard macrocells are easily assembled into a complete 1024-bit HBM2/HBM2E PHY. The RTL-based PHY Utility Block (PUB) supports the GDSII-based PHY components and includes the PHY training circuitry, configurations registers and BIST control. The HBM2/HBM2E PHY includes a DFI 4.0-compatible interface to the memory controller, supporting 1:1 and 1:2 clock ratios. The design is compatible with both metal-insulator-metal (MIM) and non-MIM power decoupling strategies.

Features

Complete HBM2/HBM2E IP solution, including PHY, controller and verification IP, reduces integration risk while minimizing time-to-market

2.5D interposer expertise and reference designs

Supports 2.5D-based JEDEC standard HBM2/HBM2E SDRAMs with data rates up to 3200 Mbps - Up to 2400 Mbps with HBM2 - Up to 3200 Mbps with HBM2E

Pseudo-channel mode doubles the number of channels, resulting in smaller fetch size and higher performance

The HBM2/HBM2E IP is based on Synopsys’ silicon-proven HBM and DDR4 IP that has been integrated into hundreds of SoC designs

DFI 4.0-compatible interface

PHY independent training capability

Comprehensive set of design-for-test (DFT) features

Benefits

Supports 2.5D-based JEDEC standard HBM2/HBM2E SDRAMs with data ratesup to 3200 Mbps

8 independent memory channels (e.g.,1024 bits)

Pseudo-channel operation supported to enable up to 16 channels with 1024 bit PHY

Supports up to 4 trained frequencies with <5us switching time

DFI 4.0-compatible controller interface

PHY independent training capability

Comprehensive set of design-for-test (DFT) features

Deliverables

Executable .run installation file, including GDSII, LEF Files, LVS netlists, .lib/.db timing models, Verilog model, DRC/LVS log files, I/O IBIS model, I/O HSPICE netlist, parameterized Verilog top-level PHY netlist files, sample verification environment, PHY data book, physical implementation guide, application notes, verification guide, installation guide, implementation checklist

The PHY Utility Block includes Verilog code, synthesis/STA constraints and scripts, sample verification environment, data book

Applications

High-performance computing

Graphics

Networking

Artificial intelligence

Machine learning

Video Demo of the BM2E PHY for TSMC N7

SDRAMs such as DDR, LPDDR, and HBM offer unique advantages for automotive, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, and mobile applications. However, the selected memory solution impacts the performance, power, and area requirements of SoCs, making it important to choose the right memory technology and interface IP for the target design. Meet your specific design targets by using Synopsys’ high-performance, silicon-proven DDR memory interface IP solutions compliant with the latest JEDEC standards.