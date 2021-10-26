HBM3 PHY IP for TSMC N5
The configurable DesignWare HBM3 PHY is provided as a set of hard macrocells delivered as GDSII. These hard macrocells include integrated application-specific HBM3 I/Os required for HBM3 signaling. The design is optimized for high performance, low latency, low area, low power, and ease of integration. The hard macrocells are easily assembled into a complete 1024- bit HBM3 PHY. The RTL-based PHY Utility Block (PUB) supports the GDSII based PHY components and includes the PHY training circuitry, configurations registers and BIST control. The HBM3 PHY includes a DFI 5.0-compatible interface to the memory controller, supporting DFI 1:1:2 and DFI 1:2:4 clock ratios. The design is compatible with both metal-insulator-metal (MIM) and non-MIM power decoupling strategies. Synopsys also offers a pre-hardened “drop-in” version of the DesignWare HBM3 PHY for customers that do not have significant custom requirements. For customers that require a custom hard DesignWare HBM3 PHY, Synopsys also offer PHY hardening design services.
