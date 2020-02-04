HEVC, H.264, VP9, AVS2 and AV1 Multi format Decoder for UHD (up to 8K) 4:2:0 10bit
PCIe 5.0 IP in Samsung 7nm
Using leading-edge design, analysis, simulation, and measurement techniques, Synopsys delivers exceptional signal integrity and jitter performance that exceeds the PCI Express standard’s electrical specifications. The high-margin, robust PHY architecture tolerates process, voltage and temperature (PVT) manufacturing variations and is implemented with standard CMOS digital process technologies.
The multi-tap transmitter and receiver equalizers, along with the advanced built-in diagnostics and ATE test vectors, enable customers to control, monitor and test for signal integrity without the need for expensive test equipment. This provides on-chip visibility into actual link and channel performance to quickly improve signal integrity, reducing both product development cycles and the need for costly field support.
Features
- Physical Coding Sublayer (PCS) block with PIPE interface
- Supports PCIe 5.0, 4.0, 3.1, 2.1, 1.1 encoding, backchannel initialization
- Lane margining at the receiver
- Spread-spectrum clocking (SSC)
- PCIe power management features, including L1 substate; power gating and power island; DFE bypass option and voltage mode Tx with under drive supply options
- The multi-channel PHY macro with single clock and control core for higher density with support for both internal and external reference clock inputs
- PIPE bifurcation as well as PHY macro aggregation for up to 16-lane configurations
- Superior Rx jitter & cross talk tolerance reduces design constraints for a wider range of board layout designs
- Automated Test Equipment (ATE) test vectors for complete at-speed production testing
- Each PHY channel contains its own 7-, 9-, 11-, 15-, 16-, 23-, and 31-bit pseudo random bit sequencer (PRBS) for internal and external loopbacks Each channel is fully controllable via the integrated logic core as well as the test access port (TAP)
Benefits
- Supports all required features of the PCIe® 5.0, 4.0, 3.1, 2.1, 1.1, and PIPE specifications
- x1, x2, x4, x8, x16 lane configurations with bifurcation
- Multi-tap adaptive and programmable Continuous Time Linear Equalizer (CTLE) and Decision Feedback Equalization (DFE) supporting more than 36dB channel loss
- Adaptive receiver equalizer with programmable settings
- Supports lane margining at the receiver
- Supports L1 substate power management
- Power gating
- Embedded Bit Error Rate (BER) tester and internal eye monitor
- Built-in Self Test vectors, PRBS generation and checker
- IEEE 1149.6 AC JTAG Boundary Scan
- Supports -40°C to 125°C junction temperatures
- Supports flip-chip packaging
Deliverables
- Verilog models
- Liberty timing views (.lib)
- LEF abstracts (.lef)
- CDL netlist (.cdl)
- GDSII
- ATPG models IBIS-AMI models
- Documentation
Applications
- Desktops, workstations, servers
- Automotive
- Embedded systems and set-top boxes
- Network switches and routers
- Enterprise computing and storage networks
Video Demo of the PCIe 5.0 IP in Samsung 7nm
This video features Synopsys’ DesignWare PHY IP for PCI Express 5.0 meeting the Rev. 1.0 specification’s channel performance and jitter tolerance. The IP operates at 32GT/s data rate and exceeds the required 36 dB channel loss to enable high-throughput over the toughest, long-reach channels. Accelerate your move to PCI Express 5.0 with Synopsys’ DesignWare IP.
View DesignWare IP for PCIe 5.0 in Samsung 7-nm full description to...
- see the entire DesignWare IP for PCIe 5.0 in Samsung 7-nm datasheet
- get in contact with DesignWare IP for PCIe 5.0 in Samsung 7-nm Supplier
PCI Express PHY
- PCI Express (PCIe) Gen4 x4
- PCI Express (PCIe) Gen4 x8
- Complete PCIe 4.0 Soft IP supporting endpoint, root port, switch, bridge and advanced features such as SR-IOV, multi-function, data protection (ECC, ECRC), ATS, TPH, AER and more
- Configurable PCI Express 4.0 Controller for ASIC/SoC with a configurable AMBA AXI3/AXI4 user interface
- PCIe 5.0 Controller
- Configurable PCI Express 3.0, 2.0, 1.1 Controller IP for ASIC/SoC with AMBA AXI User Interface