LPDDR4 multiPHY: Compatible with JEDEC standard LPDDR4 SDRAMs up to 4,267 Mbps - Maximum data rate is process technology dependent - Compatible with JEDEC standard DDR4 SDRAMs up to 3,200 Mbps - Compatible with JEDEC standard LPDDR3, DDR3 or DDR3L SDRAMs up to 2,133 Mbps

LPDDR4X multiPHY: Compatible with JEDEC standard LPDDR4 or LPDDR4X SDRAMs up to 4,267 Mbps

DFI 4.0 Version 2 compliant interface to the memory controller: 1:1, 1:2, and 1:4 clock modes supported - Optional dual channel DFI for independent 2-channel memories (e.g., LPDDR3/4)

Flexible channel architecture: Support for two independent LPDDR4/4X 16-bit channels via one 32-bit PHYs for reduced area and power - Support for one DDR4/3 interface

Support for 8-bit, 16-bit, 32-bit and 64-bit wide SDRAMs: 8-bit and 16-bit DDR3 (LPDDR4 multiPHY only) and DDR4 supported - 16-bit per channel LPDDR4/4X supported - 16-bit and 32-bit per channel LPDDR3 supported (LPDDR4 multiPHY only)

Flexible configuration options: LPDDR4/LPDDR4X/LPDDR3: Up to 2 DQ loads, 8 CA loads, and 4 CS loads - DDR4/DDR3: Up to 4 DQ loads and 4 ranks of CA loading - Shared AC mode that permits one address and command channel to be time division multiplexed between two independent data channels

PHY independent, firmware-based training using an embedded calibration processor: Utilizes specialized hardware acceleration engines - Automatic periodic retraining through the DFI MASTER interface