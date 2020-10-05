LPDDR4 multiPHY for GF22FDX Targeting Automotive
Optimized for high performance, low latency, low area, low power, and ease of integration, the LPDDR4 multiPHY is provided as hardened IP components including a 4 slice Address/Command macrocell (ACX4), an 8-bit data macrocell (DBYTE) that includes DM/DBI and data strobes, and a master macrocell (MASTER) that includes the PLL used by the PHY. The macrocells include fully integrated I/Os and are easily assembled into a variety of configurations from a single 16-bit LPDDR4 PHY to a 72-bit DDR4 PHY. An RTL-based PHY utility block (PUB) with firmware-based training capabilities supports the GDSII-based PHY.
The LPDDR4X multiPHY is a similar PHY to the LPDDR4 multiPHY that has been optimized for interfacing to lower power LPDDR4X SDRAMs that use a 0.6V nominal interface. The LPDDR4X multiPHY includes enhanced IOs that also use a 0.6V supply when interfacing to LPDDR4X SDRAMs resulting in lower PHY power consumption. The LPDDR4X multiPHY supports LPDDR4X, LPDDR4 and DDR4 SDRAMs up to 4,267 Mbps.
Video Demo of the LPDDR4 multiPHY for GF22FDX Targeting Automotive
SDRAMs such as DDR, LPDDR, and HBM offer unique advantages for automotive, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, and mobile applications. However, the selected memory solution impacts the performance, power, and area requirements of SoCs, making it important to choose the right memory technology and interface IP for the target design. Meet your specific design targets by using Synopsys’ high-performance, silicon-proven DDR memory interface IP solutions compliant with the latest JEDEC standards.