LPDDR4X multiPHY IP for GF12LP+
LPDDR4X multiPHY: Compatible with JEDEC standard LPDDR4 or LPDDR4X SDRAMs up to 4,267 Mbps
DFI 4.0 Version 2 compliant interface to the memory controller: 1:1, 1:2, and 1:4 clock modes supported - Optional dual channel DFI for independent 2-channel memories (e.g., LPDDR3/4)
Flexible channel architecture: Support for two independent LPDDR4/4X 16-bit channels via one 32-bit PHYs for reduced area and power - Support for one DDR4/3 interface
Support for 8-bit, 16-bit, 32-bit and 64-bit wide SDRAMs: 8-bit and 16-bit DDR3 (LPDDR4 multiPHY only) and DDR4 supported - 16-bit per channel LPDDR4/4X supported - 16-bit and 32-bit per channel LPDDR3 supported (LPDDR4 multiPHY only)
Flexible configuration options: LPDDR4/LPDDR4X/LPDDR3: Up to 2 DQ loads, 8 CA loads, and 4 CS loads - DDR4/DDR3: Up to 4 DQ loads and 4 ranks of CA loading - Shared AC mode that permits one address and command channel to be time division multiplexed between two independent data channels
PHY independent, firmware-based training using an embedded calibration processor: Utilizes specialized hardware acceleration engines - Automatic periodic retraining through the DFI MASTER interface
View DesignWare LPDDR4X multiPHY IP for GF12LP+ full description to...
- see the entire DesignWare LPDDR4X multiPHY IP for GF12LP+ datasheet
- get in contact with DesignWare LPDDR4X multiPHY IP for GF12LP+ Supplier
Video Demo of the LPDDR4X multiPHY IP for GF12LP+
SDRAMs such as DDR, LPDDR, and HBM offer unique advantages for automotive, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, and mobile applications. However, the selected memory solution impacts the performance, power, and area requirements of SoCs, making it important to choose the right memory technology and interface IP for the target design. Meet your specific design targets by using Synopsys’ high-performance, silicon-proven DDR memory interface IP solutions compliant with the latest JEDEC standards.