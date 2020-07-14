DesignWare® LPDDR5/4/4X Controller is a next generation controller optimized for power, latency, bandwidth, and area, supporting JEDEC standard LPDDR5, LPDDR4, and LPDDR4X SDRAMs.

The controller connects to the DesignWare LPDDR5/4/4X PHY or other LPDDR5/4/4X PHYs via the DFI 5.0 interface to create a complete memory interface solution. The DesignWare LPDDR5/4/4X Controller includes software configuration registers, which are accessed through an AMBA 3.0 APB interface.

The LPDDR controller block includes the advanced command scheduler, memory protocol handler, optional inline ECC (Error-correcting code), and dual-channel support, as well as the DFI interface to the PHY

Features

Complete, integrated LPDDR5/4/4X solution from a single vendor when combined with Synopsys’ DesignWare LPDDR5/4/4X PHY IP

Supports LPDDR5, LPDDR4, and LPDDR4X protocols

DDR PHY Interface (DFI) support for easy integration with industry standard DFI 5.0 compliant PHYs

Up to 16 configurable AMBA ports (4 AXI/3 AXI)

Enables system designers to extend QoS control into the memory controller

Supports a host interface slave for easy integration with an external arbiter or non-AMBA on-chip buses Efficient DDR protocol implementation leveraging out-of-order transactions to maximize data throughput, while ensuring starvation avoidance and guaranteeing data coherency

Read Reorder Buffer (RRB) substantially improves bandwidth while preserving AXI ordering rules

Inline ECC with scrubbing capability – In-line ECC function provides error correction in systems that cannot use sideband ECC

Link ECC for LPDDR5

APB interface for software accessible registers

Benefits

Supports JEDEC standard LPDDR5, LPDDR4, and LPDDR4X SDRAMs

Multiport Arm® AMBA® interface (4 AXI™/3 AXI™) with managed QoS or single-port host interface to the DDR controller

DFI 5.0 compliant interface to DesignWare LPDDR5/4/4X PHY and other LPDDR5/4/4X PHYs

Best in class performance with unique features such as QoS based scheduling, inline ECC, and dual-channel support

High-bandwidth design with up to 64 CAM entries for reads and 64 CAM entries for writes; latency as low as 8 clock cycles

UVM testbench with embedded assertions and options to incorporate a LPDDR5/4/4X PHY into a verification environment

Deliverables

Executable.run installation file which includes: – Custom-configured RTL source code (using Synopsys’ coreConsultant or coreAssembler tool) – Synthesis, design-for-test, and power reduction scripts – SystemVerilog verification environment containing sample integrations of the LPDDR5/4/4X Controller with the DesignWare LPDDR5/4/4X PHY and sample test cases – Performance evaluation test case to enable the user to evaluate performance using their own traffic patterns

Databook (PDF)

Release notes (PDF)

coreConsultant/coreAssembler tools to generate RTL

Optional Functional Safety Package including DFMEA analysis

Optional add-on Synopsys Platform Architect

Applications