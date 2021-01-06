PHY IP for PCIe Express 4.0 in TSMC N6
Using leading-edge design, analysis, simulation, and measurement techniques, Synopsys delivers exceptional signal integrity and jitter performance that exceeds the PCI Express standard’s electrical specifications. The high-margin, robust PHY architecture tolerates process, voltage and temperature (PVT) manufacturing variations and is implemented with standard CMOS digital process technologies.
The multi-tap transmitter and receiver equalizers, along with the advanced built-in diagnostics and ATE test vectors, enable customers to control, monitor and test for signal integrity without the need for expensive test equipment. This provides on-chip visibility into actual link and channel performance to quickly improve signal integrity. This capability reduces both product development cycles and the need for costly field support.
Synopsys offers a portfolio of silicon-proven IP for PCI Express consisting of controllers, PHYs, verification IP, IP Prototyping Kits, Software Development Kits and Interface IP Subsystems. As the industry standard for PCI Express, Synopsys' solution is in volume production and has been successfully implemented in a wide range of applications.
