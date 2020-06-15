USB4 Device Router IP for 40 Gbps Speeds
The DesignWare USB4 IP is targeted for integration into SoCs for edge AI, mass storage devices, PCs, and tablets. The DesignWare USB4 PHY, Router and Controller IP allow designers to maximize power efficiency for extended battery life. The DesignWare USB4 IP enables the fastest USB data transfer speeds while lowering overall power consumption.
As the leading supplier of USB IP, Synopsys provides designers with a high-performance, low-power, and area-efficient IP solution, for cost-effective integration into system-on-chip designs. Synopsys’ expertise in developing and supporting USB enables us to build a low risk, high quality SuperSpeed USB IP solution.
Features
- Supports USB4, USB 3.2, DisplayPort with HDCP 2.3 security, PCI Express, and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity protocols through USB Type-C connectors and cables
- Supports USB4 20Gbps and USB4 40Gbps
- Supports USB 3.2 SuperSpeed and Enhanced SuperSpeed: Gen 1 at 5 Gbps, Gen 2 at 10 Gbps, and Gen 2x2 at 20 Gbps
- Multi-lane operation for USB4 and USB 3.2 peripherals
- Backwards compatible to previous Synopsys USB controllers to leverage existing drivers
- DesignWare USB4 PHYs, routers, and controllers offer high-performance throughput
- USB4 router IP tunnels USB, PCIe and DisplayPort protocol traffic while optimizing bandwidth
- Supports PIPE and UTMI+ PHY interfaces
- Architectural features reduce power consumption
Benefits
- USB4 PHY IP
- Supports 40 Gbps, 20 Gbps, 10 Gbps, and 5 Gbps data rates
- x1 and x2 configurations (USB 3.2 and USB 3.1 PHY only)
- Low active and standby power
- Small area for low silicon cost
- USB Type-C connectivity support available (external party Type-C Port Controller not included)
- Designed for advanced process nodes (12nm and below)
- USB 2.0 PHY IP
- Designed for advanced 1.8V CMOS planar bulk and FinFET process nodes
- Supports the USB 2.0 480 Mbps protocol and data rate (high-speed)
- Backwards compatible with USB 1.1 operating at 1.5 Mbps (low-speed) and 12 Mbps (full-speed)
- Integrates high-speed, mixed-signal custom CMOS circuitry designed to the UTMI+ Level 3 specification
- Can be used in USB device, host, DRD applications
- eUSB2 PHY IP
- Designed for advanced process nodes (7nm and below)
- Minimizes effects due to variations in process, voltage, temperature, package, and board parasitics
- Supports USB 2.0 480 Mbps (High Speed), 12 Mbps (Full Speed), and 1.5 Mbps (Low Speed) data rates
- Connects to Synopsys’ DesignWare USB 2.0, 3.0, 3.1, and 3.2 host, device, and dual role controllers
- Lowest power: Extended battery life in advanced mobile devices for eUSB2 chip-to-chip communication
Deliverables
- GDSII
- LEF
- LIB
- Simulation model
- Testbench
- Databook
Applications
- Mass storage devices
- Artificial intelligence edge devices
- Display and docking applications
- Cloud computing
- Automotive applications
