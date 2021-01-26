XBC OTP NVM IP for TSMC 16FFC, 1.8V
Available in standard CMOS processes, DesignWare OTP IP does not require any additional mask layers or process steps and provides an alternative to mask ROM, eFuse and embedded Flash memory.
DesignWare OTP NVM IP addresses the power, form factor and security requirements of a broad range of applications, including code storage, encryption keys, analog trimming, identification tags (RFID), and IC configuration in automotive, industrial, mobile, mil/aero and IoT products.
