PVT Detector - TSMC CLN40LP
PVT detector consists of PVT module as a calculation center for voltage and temperature measurements with Process detector units for Low VT, Standard VT and High VT transistors, and voltage/temperature sensor units.
PVT module is able to maintain up to 8 external voltage/ temperature sensor units of two types in any variations: for Core voltage measurement range from 0.8V to 1.35V and for IO voltage measurement range from 2.4V÷3.7V.
