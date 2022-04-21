PVT Detector is a unique solution intended to continuously monitor IC status at several on-die locations. It is able to detect manufacturing process deviation, perform voltage and die temperature measurement.

PVT Detector consists of VT module as a calculation center for voltage and temperature measurements, Process detector with process unit for Low VT and Super low VT at different channel length (20, 24, 28, 32, 36 nm) and 1.8V IO transistor, and voltage/temperature sensor units.

VT module is able to maintain up to 16 external voltage/ temperature sensor units of three types in any variations: for Core voltage measurement range from 0.58V to 0.92V and for IO voltage measurement range from 1.5V÷2.0V and additional 3.3V IO voltage measurement range 1.5V÷3.63V.

Process detector embeds VT sensor unit for Core voltage measurement and can be placed on the die in quantity up to 16 cells. Optionally, Process detector is able to maintain a process variation for 1.8V IO transistor and in this case 1.5V÷2.0V VT sensor unit should be connected to the process detector remotely.

Glitch detector mode allows to monitor and detect rapid fluctuations of voltage and temperature.

