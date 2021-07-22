Digital I/O LIbrary - TMSC 130nm BCD
* Digital input cell with Schmitt-trigger input and pull-down control
* Digital input cell with Schmitt-trigger input and pull-up control
* Digital input/output cell with:
Input: Schmitt-trigger input, pull-down control
Output: slew rate control, output enable control,
* Digital output cell with slew rate control, output enable control
