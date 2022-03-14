Multi-format decoder for 4K UHD with a single-core, 4:2:0 10-bit (max 8K). HEVC/H.265, AVC/H.264, VP9, AV1 and AVS2
Direct memory access (DMA) controller
CoreLink DMA-350 is a highly configurable IP based on the AMBA AXI5 protocol with support for eight channels, two AXI manager interfaces, Arm TrustZone technology, and other advanced features. This DMA controller pairs well with the Cortex-M55 processor in endpoint AI systems to populate the tightly coupled memory (TCM) with data efficiently for ML and signal processing. CoreLink DMA-350 also supports integration into systems based on Arm Cortex-A and Cortex-R CPUs and can be easily programmed via an AMBA 4 APB interface.
