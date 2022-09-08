The Digital Blocks DB-DMAC-MC2-DL-MM2S-S2MM Verilog RTL IP Core is a Multi-Channel Scatter-Gather DMA Controller that transfers data between AXI4 Memory Map and AXI4-Stream Interfaces.



Control is managed by Descriptors initialed by the Control/Status Register Interface, with the Descriptors read in from memory via the AXI4 MM Read Channel and processed with the DMA data transfer information.