The CAN Controller implements a Controller Area Network as specified in the ISO 11898 Part 1 and in the CAN Specification Version 2.0.



The Controller Area Network (CAN) is a serial communications protocol which efficiently supports distributed real-time control with a very high level of security.



Its domain of application ranges from high speed networks to low cost multiplex wiring. In automotive electronics, engine control units, sensors, anti-skid-systems, etc. are connected using CAN with bit rates up to 1 Mbit/s. At the same time it is cost effective to build into vehicle body electronics, e.g. lamp clusters, electric windows etc. to replace the wiring harness otherwise required.



The CAN Controller has been developed to DAL A according to the DO-254. For lower DAL levels reduced documentation sets are available. The core is also available as a netlist for DAL D or projects not needing the full RTL source.



The CAN Controlleris already being used in two programs: a civil rotorcraft and a civil large aircraft, both as DAL A.

