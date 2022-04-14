Process Detector (For DVFS and monitoring process variation), TSMC N6
DO-254 compliant MIL-STD-1553B IP core
The MIL-STD-1553B IP Core uses standard AXI4 – Lite interfaces to ease integration or Asynchronous Host Interface (Local Plus Bus). Its configuration and status registers are accessible via a 16-bit-wide IPIF (IP Interface) bus. Auto Enable configuration is supported via EEPROM.
The MIL-STD-1553B IP Core is available in synthesizable RTL (VHDL) source code or as a targeted FPGA netlist. Deliverables provide everything required for a successful implementation, including sample scripts, an extensive testbench, and comprehensive documentation.
