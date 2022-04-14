MIL-STD-1553B IP Core implements MIL-STD1553B standard and provides single or multifunctional interface between host processor and MIL-STD-1553 bus transceiver. DO-254 compliant MIL-STD-1553B IP core can function as Bus Controller (BC), two separate Remote Terminals (RT) and Bus Monitor (BM), simultaneously.



The MIL-STD-1553B IP Core uses standard AXI4 – Lite interfaces to ease integration or Asynchronous Host Interface (Local Plus Bus). Its configuration and status registers are accessible via a 16-bit-wide IPIF (IP Interface) bus. Auto Enable configuration is supported via EEPROM.



The MIL-STD-1553B IP Core is available in synthesizable RTL (VHDL) source code or as a targeted FPGA netlist. Deliverables provide everything required for a successful implementation, including sample scripts, an extensive testbench, and comprehensive documentation.