Double Elementary Stream MP3 Encoder
Features
- ISO/IEC 11172-3 MPEG 1 Layer III standard
- SPI slave interface for configuration, control and status information
- RS232 interfaces for viewing runtime messages
- 2 encoder CPUs
- 1 control CPU
- 1 SPI interface for system control
- 2 Audio input I2S slave interfaces
- 2 Audio output parallel master interfaces
- 48KHz audio sample rate frequency
- Supported bitrates: 32, 64, 128 and 192 kbps
- Internal sample rate converter applied for bitrates 32 kbps (input converted to 16KHz) and 64 kbps (input converted to 24KHz)
- 16-bit audio sample size
- Fixed stereo audio channel mode
- 2-frame latency (from first sample in to first byte out)
- Real-time operation at 90MHz
- 3 watchdog timers to detect stall in each CPU
- -6dB volume control
Benefits
- Compact hardware implementation
- Can fit many instances in low-cost FPGAs
- Can fit many instances in small ASICs
- Low power consumption
Deliverables
- FPGA netlist or source code (optional)
- Example testbench
- Implementation constraints for map, place and route
- Demo on commercial board with Ethernet real-time MPEG 1 Layer II decoding
- Datasheet and user documentation for system integration
Applications
- Audio compression
- Broadcasting
- Audio monitoring
- Audio transmission
- Audio recorders
- Portable audio
Block Diagram of the Double Elementary Stream MP3 Encoder IP Core
