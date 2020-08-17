The IOB-2ES-MP3-E is an IP core for independent and simultaneously encoding two audio PCM streams into two MPEG 1/2 Layer III (MP3) audio elementary streams. The IP is currently supported in Intel FPGAs.

Features

ISO/IEC 11172-3 MPEG 1 Layer III standard

SPI slave interface for configuration, control and status information

RS232 interfaces for viewing runtime messages

2 encoder CPUs

1 control CPU

1 SPI interface for system control

2 Audio input I2S slave interfaces

2 Audio output parallel master interfaces

48KHz audio sample rate frequency

Supported bitrates: 32, 64, 128 and 192 kbps

Internal sample rate converter applied for bitrates 32 kbps (input converted to 16KHz) and 64 kbps (input converted to 24KHz)

16-bit audio sample size

Fixed stereo audio channel mode

2-frame latency (from first sample in to first byte out)

Real-time operation at 90MHz

3 watchdog timers to detect stall in each CPU

-6dB volume control

Benefits

Compact hardware implementation

Can fit many instances in low-cost FPGAs

Can fit many instances in small ASICs

Low power consumption

Deliverables

FPGA netlist or source code (optional)

Example testbench

Implementation constraints for map, place and route

Demo on commercial board with Ethernet real-time MPEG 1 Layer II decoding

Datasheet and user documentation for system integration

Applications

Audio compression

Broadcasting

Audio monitoring

Audio transmission

Audio recorders

Portable audio

Block Diagram of the Double Elementary Stream MP3 Encoder IP Core