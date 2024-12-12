DRBG IP Cores perform deterministic random bit generation in compliance with the standards and guidelines defined in 'NIST SP 800-90A'. This standard specifies methods for generating deterministic random bits suitable for cryptographic applications.



DRBG IP Core includes the CTR-DRBG mechanism, which uses an AES-128. VHDL is used as the Hardware Description Language of the IP Core. DRBG IP Cores support various operations, including instantiation with and without personalization strings, reseeding with and without additional input, and generating random bits with or without prediction resistance and with and without additional input.