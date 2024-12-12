DRBG IP Core
DRBG IP Core includes the CTR-DRBG mechanism, which uses an AES-128. VHDL is used as the Hardware Description Language of the IP Core. DRBG IP Cores support various operations, including instantiation with and without personalization strings, reseeding with and without additional input, and generating random bits with or without prediction resistance and with and without additional input.
