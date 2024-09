Analog Bits’ Droop Detector macro addresses SOC power supply and other voltage droop monitoring needs in a fully integrated easy-to-use macro. The Droop Detector macro includes an internal bandgap style voltage reference circuit which is used as a trimmed reference to compare the sampled input voltage against. The Droop Detector macro is a synchronous with latched output. Only when the monitored voltage input has exceeded a user-selected voltage level will the Droop Detector output signal indicate that a violation is detected.



The Droop Detector outputs a core logic level signal, with a high level representing a droop or continuous voltage above the selected value, and a low level representing a droop or continuous voltage below the selected value.