DSC Decoder
Compliant with the VESA DSC 1.2a standards, CYB-DSC2d IP core supports MMAP, BP, MPP, ICH and 4:4:4 sampling. It performs visually lossless compression, low gate count and latency for ultrahigh definition display applications. It can be fastly and easily integrated into ASIC and FPGA applications for 4K / UHD TV, DisplayPort 1.4, USB Type-C device and AR / VR product.
View DSC Decoder full description to...
- see the entire DSC Decoder datasheet
- get in contact with DSC Decoder Supplier