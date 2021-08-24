Display Stream Compression (DSC) standard was announced by Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) in 2014 for video data compression and has been also adopted into the VESA's eDP v1.4 and the MIPI DSI standard.



Compliant with the VESA DSC 1.2a standards, CYB-DSC2e IP core supports MMAP, BP, MPP, ICH and 4:4:4 sampling. It transfers more pixel data over display links to save memory size in embedded frame buffers in display driver ICs and performs visually lossless compression, low gate count and latency for ultra-high definition display applications. It can be fastly and easily integrated into ASIC and FPGA applications for 4K / UHD TV, DisplayPort 1.4, USB Type-C device and AR / VR product.



CYB-DSC2e is available now for display designs with high performance but low risk and cost.