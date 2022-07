Cadence Tensilica ConnX 110 and ConnX 120 DSPs provide ultra-low power and a small footprint balanced with high performance for radar, lidar, and communications processing. The extensibility and configurability of ConnX 110 and ConnX 120 DSPs, combined with the built-in accelerations, are optimized for imaging radar and lidar sensing as well as baseband and wireless communications such as 5G, 4G, LTE Advanced, LTE, WCDMA, HSPA+, WiFi, etc. ConnX 110 and ConnX 120 DSPs are certified for ISO 26262:2018 ASIL-compliant and suitable for use in safety-critical applications such as autonomous driving, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications.