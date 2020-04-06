Dual channel 12-bit, 4GS/s ADC IP in 8nm process
Features
- Technology: Samsung 8nm LPP process
- Metal Scheme: 1p8m_5x2z
- Dual channel 12-bit, 4GS/s Analog-to-Digital Converter
- Differential analog input
- 0.75 V/1.8 V analog and 0.75 V digital power supply
- Small footprint
- Internal reference generator (no external component)
- Low power
- -40C to +125C Operating Temperature Range
- Self-calibrating ADC (offset, gain and skew errors)
- Background calibration algorithms to track PVT variations
- Serial port control for flexible digital control
- Input Buffer @ 1.8 V Supply
- Input capacitance = 0.8 pF
- Lowest analog supply for GHz sampling frequency operation
Benefits
- High-Performance
- Self Calibrating
- Small Die Area
- Ultra-Low power
- Suitable for high speed design
Deliverables
- Dataseet
- Behavioral model
- Abstract LEF
- Timing LIB files
- CDL
- GDSII
- Full integration support
Applications
- 5G
- LTE
- Wideband RF Receiver
- Industrial Instrumentation
- Radar
- Electronic surveillance
