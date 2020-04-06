ADIQ12B4G08NLL is a Dual channel 12-bit analog-to-digital converter (ADC) that operates up to 4.0 GS/s. This ADC samples wide bandwidth analog signals with good linearity best suited for many applications. Small footprint and completely integrated reference drivers simplify integration complexity in RF front-end and SOC. In-built calibration engine helps reducing sensitivity to process, voltage and temperature variations which improves overall system robustness.

Features

Technology: Samsung 8nm LPP process

Metal Scheme: 1p8m_5x2z

Dual channel 12-bit, 4GS/s Analog-to-Digital Converter

Differential analog input

0.75 V/1.8 V analog and 0.75 V digital power supply

Small footprint

Internal reference generator (no external component)

Low power

-40C to +125C Operating Temperature Range

Self-calibrating ADC (offset, gain and skew errors)

Background calibration algorithms to track PVT variations

Serial port control for flexible digital control

Input Buffer @ 1.8 V Supply

Input capacitance = 0.8 pF

Lowest analog supply for GHz sampling frequency operation

Benefits

High-Performance

Self Calibrating

Small Die Area

Ultra-Low power

Suitable for high speed design

Deliverables

Dataseet

Behavioral model

Abstract LEF

Timing LIB files

CDL

GDSII

Full integration support

Applications