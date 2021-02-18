The WAVE537 is a dual-core decoder IP, architected for decoding video to 4K120fps, 8K30fps (@450MHz core clock) in HEVC/H.265, AVC/H.264, VP9, AVS2, AV1 standard formats in real-time with the most optimized size and stable decoding performance.



The WAVE537 is cost-effective as it is architected to pick out and reuse sharable blocks from various codec standards and apply them to the common blocks, in which the IP architecture becomes streamlined with minimum logics and memories fitting into small-sized SoCs

.

The IP provides maximum bandwidth efficiency and exceptionally low power consumption across all connected devices. With Chips&Media's proprietary buffer compression technology called CFrame, it saves about 50 percent bandwidth access to memory on average with lossless compression.



The WAVE537 is suitable for applications across various industry segments, including ultra-high-definition televisions(UHDTVs), wearable devices, set-top boxes(STBs), VR·ARs, smartphones, tablets, data servers, ADAS, and any others with super-high resolution.