Single Port, Ultra Low Leakage, GF 22FDX, Single Port Compiler
Dual-Core HEVC, AV1 & H.264, AVS2, VP9 Combined Decoder
The WAVE537 is cost-effective as it is architected to pick out and reuse sharable blocks from various codec standards and apply them to the common blocks, in which the IP architecture becomes streamlined with minimum logics and memories fitting into small-sized SoCs
.
The IP provides maximum bandwidth efficiency and exceptionally low power consumption across all connected devices. With Chips&Media's proprietary buffer compression technology called CFrame, it saves about 50 percent bandwidth access to memory on average with lossless compression.
The WAVE537 is suitable for applications across various industry segments, including ultra-high-definition televisions(UHDTVs), wearable devices, set-top boxes(STBs), VR·ARs, smartphones, tablets, data servers, ADAS, and any others with super-high resolution.
View Dual-Core HEVC, AV1 & H.264, AVS2, VP9 Combined Decoder HW IP full description to...
- see the entire Dual-Core HEVC, AV1 & H.264, AVS2, VP9 Combined Decoder HW IP datasheet
- get in contact with Dual-Core HEVC, AV1 & H.264, AVS2, VP9 Combined Decoder HW IP Supplier