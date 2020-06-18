The Western Digital SweRV Core™ EH2 is an RV32IMAC, 9-stage, dual-threaded, dual-issue, superscalar, mostly in-order pipeline with some out-of-order execution capability. Like the EH1 and EL2, it supports optional instruction and data closely coupled memories with ECC protection and optional 2- or 4-way set-associative instruction cache with parity or ECC protection (32- or 64-byte line size). The EH2’s performance is rated at 6.3 CoreMark/MHz. The core has been open sourced through CHIPS Alliance.

The SweRV Core Support Package (SCSP) contains everything needed to deploy a Western Digital SweRV Core™ EH2 core in an integrated circuit providing support for both EDA tool flows and embedded software development. SCSP saves the considerable effort that would be needed to set up EDA flows for the EH2 core from scratch.

The SweRV Core Support Package for the EH2 is available in both basic Free and Pro versions.

The Free version consists of open source deliverables and infrastructure for using open source EDA tools and an SDK. Users can access a forum for support

The Pro version combines open source and commercial deliverables. It provides flows, examples and models for using commercial EDA tools. Codasip provides professional support for this version.



Features

SwerRV EH2 Core

RV32IMAC instructions



Dual thread



Dual issue



9-stage pipeline



4 stall points



Instruction cache



6.3 CoreMarks/MHz



0.067mm2 in TSMC 16 nm

SweRV Core Support Package for EH2 Core

Free and Pro versions



Support for open and commercial EDA tools



Emulation using Digilent FPGA board



Examples of bare metal and FreeRTOS



Software

Benefits

The SCSP provides a low risk way of deploying the SweRV EH2 core with either open source or commercial EDA tools.

Pre-defined EDA flows with differences between specific EDA tools abstracted from the user.

The package is complete supporting embedded software development, emulation, implementation and comprehensive debug.

The offering is flexible depending on the complexity of the EDA flows required.

Deliverables

SweRV Core Support Package Free Version

Western Digital EH2 open RTL



IP-specific flows for open EDA tools



Western Digital Whisper ISS



RISC-V GNU toolchain



Eclipse IDE



Open OCD debugging tool



Software examples



Codasip infrastructure for EDA & IP



User forum

SweRV Core Support Package Pro Version contains additionally

Flows for commercial simulators



Flows for commercial synthesis tools



Flows for commercial static code analysis



Tools and equivalence checking



Professional support from Codasip

Applications

High performance 32-bit embedded applications such as storage (NAND flash controllers & SSD), database engines and networking

Block Diagram of the Dual thread, superscalar, embedded 32-bit RISC-V core with 9-stage pipeline