DVB-GSE Encapsulator and Decapsulator
The DVB-GSE encapsulator performs the encapsulation of the network layer packets, also referred to as Protocol Data Units (PDUs), into one or more GSE packets, adding control information and performing integrity checks when necessary. Finally, it provides the data as baseband frames (BBFRAMEs) to the Creonic DVB-S2/DVB-S2X modulator. The Creonic DVB-GSE decapsulator performs the decapsulation of BBFRAMEs, containing one or more GSE packets. As a last step, it extracts the PDUs, i.e. the network layer packets, from the GSE packets and provides it to the user.
View DVB-GSE Encapsulator and Decapsulator full description to...
- see the entire DVB-GSE Encapsulator and Decapsulator datasheet
- get in contact with DVB-GSE Encapsulator and Decapsulator Supplier