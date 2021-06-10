The DVB-GSE encapsulator and decapsulator IP cores close the gap between network protocols like Ethernet and the physical layer of the DVB family of standards.

The DVB-GSE encapsulator performs the encapsulation of the network layer packets, also referred to as Protocol Data Units (PDUs), into one or more GSE packets, adding control information and performing integrity checks when necessary. Finally, it provides the data as baseband frames (BBFRAMEs) to the Creonic DVB-S2/DVB-S2X modulator. The Creonic DVB-GSE decapsulator performs the decapsulation of BBFRAMEs, containing one or more GSE packets. As a last step, it extracts the PDUs, i.e. the network layer packets, from the GSE packets and provides it to the user.



