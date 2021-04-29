High-throughput, low-latency Ethernet frame parsers & generators, and DVB-GSE encapsulator & de-encapsulator IP cores, for building datalink systems that transport Ethernet frames using DVB-GSE. The IP Core Worx DVB-GSE IP cores have been optimised for high performance, and also for DVB-S2/-T2/ C2 implementations that have strict resource/area constraints; for example, FPGA-based systems.



Pairing the IP Core Worx DVB-GSE Ethernet tunnel encapsulator core with its corresponding de-encapsulator core minimises the footprint & complexity of a bidirectional DVB-GSE system. (De-)Encapsulating of just layer 2 (Ethernet) traffic shifts the tasks of routing & QoS to external cores or devices (at each end of the Ethernet tunnel), increasing system flexibility and reducing FPGA resource requirements.