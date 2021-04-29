DVB-GSE Ethernet Tunnel IP Core
Pairing the IP Core Worx DVB-GSE Ethernet tunnel encapsulator core with its corresponding de-encapsulator core minimises the footprint & complexity of a bidirectional DVB-GSE system. (De-)Encapsulating of just layer 2 (Ethernet) traffic shifts the tasks of routing & QoS to external cores or devices (at each end of the Ethernet tunnel), increasing system flexibility and reducing FPGA resource requirements.
