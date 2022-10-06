DVB-RCS2 (Digital Video Broadcast – Second Generation DVB Interactive Satellite System) is the latest ETSI standard of the second generation for digital data transmission via satellites.

The Creonic DVB-RCS2 Multi-Carrier Receiver supports multiple frequency time domain multiple access (MF-TDMA), performs all tasks of an DVB-RCS2 receiver including carriers separation, baseband conversion, demodulation, and turbo decoding. It can process intermediate frequency (IF) real signal with center IF frequencies between 0 and 100 MHz.



The Creonic turbo decoder is included in the receiver to provide users with Frame PDUs at the output.



