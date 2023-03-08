DVB-T2 Demodulator + LDPC/ BCH Decoder - Global IP Core
This design is a DVB-T2 OFDM demodulator, supplied as a portable and synthesizable Verilog-2001 IP. The system was designed to be used in conjunction with a standard RF tuner.
QAM signal constellations are supported, including QAM16, QAM64 and QAM256. QPSK, and BPSK are also supported. The operation of the demodulator is automated by a master finite state machine.
The LDPC block and the BCH decoder deal with short frame and normal frame types. The LDPC decoder decodes iteratively following the
minimum-sum algorithm. The BCH decoder can correct up to 12 bits, or 10 bits per code-word, depending on the frame type and coding rate. The other two BICM chains are used for signaling and parameter passing.
