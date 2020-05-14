Comcores eCPRI core is a highly scalable and silicon agnostic implementation of the eCPRI standard targeting any ASIC, FPGA or ASSP technologies. The eCPRI implementation builds on long-time experience designing CPRI and Radio-Over-Ethernet solutions for fronthaul and delivers a flexible engine that is prepared for tight integration with software applications. The solution is prepared to support the novel O-RAN IF and may optionally be used in tandem with Comcores’ Lower PHY IP. The IP is designed to meet or exceed the requirements of radio systems, base band systems, fronthaul switches or advanced test systems. The speed optimized core can handle any solutions reaching from the “small footprint” to the most complex applications running 25 Gbps. The IP can dynamically be configured to handle wireless multimode radio systems enabling high-performance throughputs required by 4G and 5G wireless solutions. With the availability of demo platforms, Comcores offers a fast track approach to eCPRI bring-up.

Features

Richly Featured

Support for frequency-domain IQ transport



Support for the 7.2 functional split between RU and DU



Support for O-RAN CUS-plane v. 3.0



Supports one or more 10G/25G Ethernet ports



Agnostically supports multiple synchronization schemes



Wide flexibility for configuring

Easy to use

Testbench with extensive system configuration and examples



SW API optionally included in delivery



HW demonstration platform available

Silicon Agnostic

Designed in HDL and targeting any RTL implementation like ASICs, ASSPs and FPGAs

Highly Configurable

Supporting small to large system configurations

Deliverables

The IP core comes with an extensive documentation that, among others, includes Product Brief and User Manual. The core will by default be delivered encrypted. Source code option is available..

Applications

Enables Ethernet as a connectivity option for Radio's

RRH Designs

Ethernet fronthaul

Testing

Block Diagram of the eCPRI O-RU Split 7.2 IP Core