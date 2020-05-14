Comcores eCPRI core is a highly scalable and silicon agnostic implementation of the eCPRI standard targeting any ASIC, FPGA or ASSP technologies. The eCPRI implementation builds on long-time experience designing CPRI and Radio-Over-Ethernet solutions for fronthaul and delivers a flexible engine that is prepared for tight integration with software applications. The solution is prepared to support the novel O-RAN IF and may optionally be used in tandem with Comcores’ Lower PHY IP. The IP is designed to meet or exceed the requirements of radio systems, base band systems, fronthaul switches or advanced test systems. The speed optimized core can handle any solutions reaching from the “small footprint” to the most complex applications running 25 Gbps. The IP can dynamically be configured to handle wireless multimode radio systems enabling high-performance throughputs required by 4G and 5G wireless solutions. With the availability of demo platforms, Comcores offers a fast track approach to eCPRI bring-up.
Features
- Richly Featured
- Support for frequency-domain IQ transport
- Support for the 7.2 functional split between RU and DU
- Support for O-RAN CUS-plane v. 3.0
- Supports one or more 10G/25G Ethernet ports
- Agnostically supports multiple synchronization schemes
- Wide flexibility for configuring
- Easy to use
- Testbench with extensive system configuration and examples
- SW API optionally included in delivery
- HW demonstration platform available
- Silicon Agnostic
- Designed in HDL and targeting any RTL implementation like ASICs, ASSPs and FPGAs
- Highly Configurable
- Supporting small to large system configurations
Deliverables
- The IP core comes with an extensive documentation that, among others, includes Product Brief and User Manual. The core will by default be delivered encrypted. Source code option is available..
Applications
- Enables Ethernet as a connectivity option for Radio's
- RRH Designs
- Ethernet fronthaul
- Testing
Block Diagram of the eCPRI O-RU Split 7.2 IP Core