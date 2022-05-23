TinyRaptor is a fully-programmable AI accelerator designed to execute deep neural networks (DNN) in an energy-efficient way.



TinyRaptor reduces the inference time and power consumption needed to run Machine Learning (ML) Neural Networks (NN) while being scalable and a seamless solution to deploy AI/ML in every SoCs.



TinyRaptor is particularly well suited for edge computing applications on embedded platforms with both high-performance and low-power requirements.

