eDP Receiver
eDP RECEIVER IIP is supported natively in Verilog and VHDL
Features
- Supports eDP 1.4b specification
- Supports full eDP Receiver functionality
- Supports multi lanes upto 4 lanes.
- Supports main link, Aux link and Hot plug functionality.
- Supports packing of all the video formats supported by the display port
- Supports HPD based link training.
- Supports deskew in sink device mode
- Supports scrambler as in Display port specification
- Supports scrambler reset after every 512th symbols.
- Supports RGB, YCBCR444, YCBCR422, YCBCR420, Y-Only and RAW color format.
- Supports PSR (Panel Self Refresh) entry and exit.
- Supports frame number identification in PSR.
- Supports Selective update (partial frame update) during Panel Self Refresh (PSR)
- Supports PSR2(Panel Self Refresh) as per spec eDPv1.4b
- Supports Multi SST operation(MSO)
- Two SST Links with one Lane each (two Lanes total), 2x1
- Two SST Links with two Lanes each (four Lanes total), 2x2
- Four SST Links with one Lane each (four Lanes total), 4x1
- Supports Advanced Link Power Management to reduce wake latency
- Supports GTC-based video timing synchronization
- Supports Display stream compression as per spec eDPv1.4b
- Supports PSR Secondary Data Packet.
- Supports Display Backlight Control Using DPCD Registers.
- Supports 10bit,20bit and 40bit parallel interfaces
- Supports high-bandwidth Digital Content Protection System version1.3 (HDCP v1.3)
- Supports high-bandwidth Digital Content Protection System version2.2 (HDCP v2.2)
- Supports for HDCP2.2 with full authentication
- Supports for HDCP2.2 with bypass the authentication
- Supports high-bandwidth Digital Content Protection System version2.3 (HDCP v2.3)
Benefits
- Single site license option is provided to companies designing in a single site.
- Multi sites license option is provided to companies designing in multiple sites.
- Single Design license allows implementation of the IP Core in a single FPGA bitstream and ASIC.
- Unlimited Designs, license allows implementation of the IP Core in unlimited number of FPGA bitstreams and ASIC designs.
Deliverables
- The eDP Receiver interface is available in Source and netlist products.
- The Source product is delivered in plain text verilog. If needed VHDL,SystemC code can also be provided.
- Easy to use Verilog Test Environment with Verilog Testcases
- Lint, CDC, Synthesis, Simulation Scripts with waiver files
- IP-XACT RDL generated address map
- Firmware code and Linux driver package
- Documentation contains User's Guide and Release notes.
Block Diagram of the eDP Receiver IP Core
