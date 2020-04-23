eDP Receiver core is compliant with standard eDP 1.4b specification. Through its compatibility, it provides a simple interface to a wide range of low-cost devices. eDP Receiver IIP is proven in FPGA environment. The Receiver interface of the eDP can be simple interface or can be AMBA APB, AMBA AHB, AMBA AXI, VCI, OCP, Avalon, PLB, Tilelink, Wishbone or Custom protocol.



eDP RECEIVER IIP is supported natively in Verilog and VHDL





Features

Supports eDP 1.4b specification

Supports full eDP Receiver functionality

Supports multi lanes upto 4 lanes.

Supports main link, Aux link and Hot plug functionality.

Supports packing of all the video formats supported by the display port

Supports HPD based link training.

Supports deskew in sink device mode

Supports scrambler as in Display port specification

Supports scrambler reset after every 512th symbols.

Supports RGB, YCBCR444, YCBCR422, YCBCR420, Y-Only and RAW color format.

Supports PSR (Panel Self Refresh) entry and exit.

Supports frame number identification in PSR.

Supports Selective update (partial frame update) during Panel Self Refresh (PSR)

Supports PSR2(Panel Self Refresh) as per spec eDPv1.4b

Supports Multi SST operation(MSO)

Two SST Links with one Lane each (two Lanes total), 2x1



Two SST Links with two Lanes each (four Lanes total), 2x2



Four SST Links with one Lane each (four Lanes total), 4x1

Supports Advanced Link Power Management to reduce wake latency

Supports GTC-based video timing synchronization

Supports Display stream compression as per spec eDPv1.4b

Supports PSR Secondary Data Packet.

Supports Display Backlight Control Using DPCD Registers.

Supports 10bit,20bit and 40bit parallel interfaces

Supports high-bandwidth Digital Content Protection System version1.3 (HDCP v1.3)

Supports high-bandwidth Digital Content Protection System version2.2 (HDCP v2.2)

Supports for HDCP2.2 with full authentication



Supports for HDCP2.2 with bypass the authentication

Supports high-bandwidth Digital Content Protection System version2.3 (HDCP v2.3)

Benefits

Single site license option is provided to companies designing in a single site.

Multi sites license option is provided to companies designing in multiple sites.

Single Design license allows implementation of the IP Core in a single FPGA bitstream and ASIC.

Unlimited Designs, license allows implementation of the IP Core in unlimited number of FPGA bitstreams and ASIC designs.

Deliverables

The eDP Receiver interface is available in Source and netlist products.

The Source product is delivered in plain text verilog. If needed VHDL,SystemC code can also be provided.

Easy to use Verilog Test Environment with Verilog Testcases

Lint, CDC, Synthesis, Simulation Scripts with waiver files

IP-XACT RDL generated address map

Firmware code and Linux driver package

Documentation contains User's Guide and Release notes.

Block Diagram of the eDP Receiver IP Core