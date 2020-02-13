eFPGA Tile with power management for TSMC 40ULP & 40LP
The EFLX 1K tile has 368 input pins and 368 output pins. The I/O pins provide user access to the EFLX tile. Each I/O has a bypassable flip flop. When multiple tiles are concatenated into EFLX arrays, the user I/Os along the abutting edges are disabled (or are used for controlling embedded RAM blocks).
Features
- Metal Stack: 7 layer metal
- Nominal Supply Voltages (Vj): 1.1 V
- Junction Temperature (°C): −40 to 125
- Area (mm2): Estimated ~1.7 mm2
- Input and Output Pins: 368 input & 368 output, each with an optional flip-flop
Deliverables
- Front-end Design view (with NDA)
- Encrypted Verilog Netlist
- LIB
- Footprint LEF
- Integration guidelines & assistance
- Silicon validation report available
- EFLX Compiler evaluation version
- Back-end Design Views (with License)
- Encrypted Verilog Netlist with Timing Annotation & SDF
- GDS-II
- CDL/Spice netlist
- Detailed datasheet & DSP User’s Guide
- Test Vectors for DFT fault coverage of 99%
- EFLX Compiler bitstream generation version
Block Diagram of the eFPGA Tile with power management for TSMC 40ULP & 40LP
View eFPGA Tile with power management for TSMC 40ULP & 40LP full description to...
- see the entire eFPGA Tile with power management for TSMC 40ULP & 40LP datasheet
- get in contact with eFPGA Tile with power management for TSMC 40ULP & 40LP Supplier