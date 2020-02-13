The EFLX® 1K Logic IP tile is an eFPGA (embeddable FPGA) IP tile with power management containing 560 Look-Up-Tables (LUTs: each is 6-input, or dual-5-input, with 2 independent outputs with 2 bypassable flip flops) and 5 Kbit RAM, Gen-2 XFLX™ interconnect network, multiple clocks & scan: fully reconfigurable in-field at any time. The EFLX 1K Logic IP tile is in design now. It is a straightforward “cut down” of our standard, silicon proven EFLX 4K tile. The EFLX 1K DSP tile has 10 DSP MACs (22x22 multiplier with 48 bit accumulator). EFLX tiles can be arrayed to create larger arrays. Logic and DSP tiles can be mixed. And RAM can be integrated as well. EFLX features full connectivity inside the tile, and provides ArrayLinx interconnects at the boundary to concatenate multiple tiles via the expandable network I/Os.



The EFLX 1K tile has 368 input pins and 368 output pins. The I/O pins provide user access to the EFLX tile. Each I/O has a bypassable flip flop. When multiple tiles are concatenated into EFLX arrays, the user I/Os along the abutting edges are disabled (or are used for controlling embedded RAM blocks).

Features

Metal Stack: 7 layer metal

Nominal Supply Voltages (Vj): 1.1 V

Junction Temperature (°C): −40 to 125

Area (mm2): Estimated ~1.7 mm2

Input and Output Pins: 368 input & 368 output, each with an optional flip-flop

Deliverables

Front-end Design view (with NDA)

Encrypted Verilog Netlist



LIB



Footprint LEF



Integration guidelines & assistance



Silicon validation report available



EFLX Compiler evaluation version

Back-end Design Views (with License)

Encrypted Verilog Netlist with Timing Annotation & SDF



GDS-II



CDL/Spice netlist



Detailed datasheet & DSP User’s Guide



Test Vectors for DFT fault coverage of 99%



EFLX Compiler bitstream generation version

Block Diagram of the eFPGA Tile with power management for TSMC 40ULP & 40LP