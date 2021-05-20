LEE Flash G1 (G1) is based on simple SONOS architecture and capable to scale down to 40nm .

G1 is best fit embedded flash IP to BCD nodes and it can support from medium density to 100KBytes, from consumer grade to automotive grade.



G1 achieves data retention of 10 years @ 125 degree C ~ 150 degree C, after 10K P/E cycling.



G1 will not affect PDK so it allows the re-use of other existing IPs and the adoption of G1 process module does not change the characteristics of the logic transistors and SPICE model.