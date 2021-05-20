Embedded flash IP, 1.5V/5V 130BCD Plus
G1 is best fit embedded flash IP to BCD nodes and it can support from medium density to 100KBytes, from consumer grade to automotive grade.
G1 achieves data retention of 10 years @ 125 degree C ~ 150 degree C, after 10K P/E cycling.
G1 will not affect PDK so it allows the re-use of other existing IPs and the adoption of G1 process module does not change the characteristics of the logic transistors and SPICE model.
