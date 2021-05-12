LEE Flash G1 (G1) is based on simple SONOS architecture and capable to scale down to 40nm and supports auto grade temperature and quality.

G1 is cost effective embedded flash IP to support from medium density to 100KBytes.

G1 will not affect PDK so it allows the re-use of other existing IPs and the adoption of G1 module does not change the characteristics of the logic transistors and SPICE model.