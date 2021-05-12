Embedded flash IP, 1.5V/5V 130nm
G1 is cost effective embedded flash IP to support from medium density to 100KBytes.
G1 will not affect PDK so it allows the re-use of other existing IPs and the adoption of G1 module does not change the characteristics of the logic transistors and SPICE model.
View Embedded flash IP, 1.5V/5V 130nm full description to...
- see the entire Embedded flash IP, 1.5V/5V 130nm datasheet
- get in contact with Embedded flash IP, 1.5V/5V 130nm Supplier
Flash IP
- The SST SuperFlash® IP is an embedded CMOS Flash memory IP with sector/chip Erase and byte Program capability.
- LDPC Encoder/Decoder (LDPC)
- ONFI 4.1 NAND Flash Controller & PHY & IO Pads on 12nm
- ONFI 3.2 NAND Flash Controller
- ONFI 4.1 NAND Flash Controller & PHY & IO Pads on 28nm
- xSPI Flash Memory Controller