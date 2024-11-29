Mobiveil’s eMMC LDPC Encoder/Decoder is an advanced flash reliability solution engineered to maximize flash endurance and retention. Featuring industry leading LDPC error correction technology, it delivers superior performance with the lowest power consumption and a compact footprint. Tailored for diverse applications, it supports ultra-low power requirements for mobile devices like smartphones and tablets, while meeting high-performance demands for enterprise SSDs, offering a scalable, customizable platform for a wide range of flash storage needs.