Energy Harvesting module with AC-DC converter for X-FAB 180nm
Block Diagram of the Energy Harvesting module with AC-DC converter for X-FAB 180nm
Energy Harvesting IP
- Hyper-Decoupling Capacitor with a Capacitance Multiplication, Series Inductance Nullification, Cybersecurity Enhancement and an Energy Harvesting capabilities
- NFC (PICC, UHF, Controller) IP
- CC-100IP-RF Analog and RF Sensitivity Enhancement IP
- CC-100IP-PI Power Integrity Enhancement IP
- Ultra Low Power Active Diode
- MPPT programmable boost charger