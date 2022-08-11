The DEMSCC – Dual channel Multiprotocol Enhanced Serial Communication Controller, is designed for use with 8- and 16- bit microprocessors.

The DMESCC handles asynchronous formats, synchronous byte-oriented protocols such as IBM® Bisync, and synchronous bit-oriented protocols such as HDLC and SDLC. The device can generate and check CRC codes in any synchronous mode and can be programmed to check data integrity in various modes. The DEMSCC also has facilities for modem control in both channels.



The user can configure the DEMSCC to handle all asynchronous formats regardless of data size, number of stop bits, or parity requirements. Control is done through the number of control and status registers for each channel separately. Within each operating mode, the DEMSCC also allows for protocol variations by checking odd or even parity bits, character insertion or deletion, CRC generation, checking break and abort generation and detection, and many other protocol-dependent features.