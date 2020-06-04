Epak40G and Epak100G BAPCS+MAC IP Cores
The Epak cores implement multi-rate Ethernet PCS and MAC. This versatile device allows users to add or drop sub-channels (for example 10GE) or merge channels (for example 4x25G = 100GE). These dynamic changes do not affect traffic on existing channels.
The north-bound interface from the multi-channel MAC provides a configurable system interface. The Multi-channel MAC manages the mapping between individual MACs and the assigned I/O or I/O group.
The southbound interface is mapped (at the PMA layer) to the on-chip SERDES. The core is responsible for channel alignment and FEC (where applicable).
Features
- Support any ethernet combinations (table 1) to maximum data-rate of the device
- Fully compatible with IEEE802.3 2015 and IEEE 802.3 Standards
- Optional add-on of ultra Low latency and area efficient FEC Core supports FC FEC RS (2112, 20280)
- Support HiGig, HiGig+ and HiGig-lite
- Optional Add-on with 66B ports to support FC800, FC1200 and FC1600 and their FC2 Monitoring
- Support 1588v2 time stamps and full error handling
- Support 802.1Qbb priority flow control (PFC)
- 100G/50G/40G/25G/10G BASE-R PCS Core Features
- PCS TX Core
- X58 Scrambling (optional bypass)
- 64B/66B encoding of incoming MII signal (for 10GE+)
- Idle block removal (to reduce overhead for AM insertion)
- 8B10B encoding (for 1GE)
- Alignment Marker (AM) insertion. Unique marker portion of AM for each lane is software configurable.
- Test pattern generation (scrambled idles)
- Clause 45 MDIO register set
- Error detection and interrupt reporting
- Optional add-on FC FEC encoder
- PCS RX Core
- 64B/66B decoding to MII signal (for 10GE+)
- 8B10B decoding and sync (for 1GE)
- X58 De-scrambling (optional bypass)
- Alignment marker removal (where applicable)
- Unique marker portion of AM for each lane is software configurable (where applicable)
- Test pattern monitoring
- Clause 45 MDIO register set
- Error detection and interrupt reporting
- Loopback from TX MII to RX MII
- Performance Monitoring and Statistics
- Dynamic skew measurement for each lane
- PCS Status – link up/down
- High bit error rate (hi-BER)
- BER counter
- Test pattern error counter
- Multi-lane AM status (locked and aligned/not locked and aligned)
- Optional Add-on
- FEC Corrected code word count (with FEC enabled)
- FEC corrected 1s and 0s
- FEC Uncorrected code word count (with FEC enabled)
- FEC symbol error counter (with FEC enabled)
- 100G/50G/40G/25G/10G MAC Core Features (per channel)
- TX FCS insertion
- TX MAC control frame generation
- Unicast/Multicast PAUSE frame generation by MAC client or by software
- Software configurable PAUSE quanta
- TX Performance Monitoring and Statistics (counters are 36-bit to accommodate 1-second of statistic counts)
- Byte count
- Frame count
- PAUSE frame count
- Multicast frame count
- Unicast frame count
- Undersize frame count
- Oversize frame count
- Frame count statistic for the following sized frames:
- 64
- 65-127
- 128-255
- 256-511
- 512-1023
- 1024-1518
- 1519-1522
- 1523-1548
- 1549-2047
- 2048-4095
- 4096-8191
- 8192-9215
- RX FCS check and removal
- RX PAUSE frame processing and handling
- RX Performance Monitoring and Statistics (counters are 36-bit to accommodate 1-second of statistic counts)
- Bad FCS
- Bad Preamble
- Byte count
- Frame count
- PAUSE frame count
- Multicast frame count
- Unicast frame count
- Bad FCS frame count
- Bad frame count
- Bad aligned frame count
- Undersize frame count
- Oversize frame count
- Frame count statistic for the following sized frames:
- 64 byte
- 65-127
- 128-255
- 256-511
- 512-1023
- 1024-1518
- 1519-1522
- 1523-1548
- 1549-2047
- 2048-4095
- 4096-8191
- 8192-9215
- Additional Add-on features
- HiGig, HiGig+ and HiGig-lite
- FC1200 to FC1600 FC2 Monitoring
- 1588v2 time stamping
- 802.1Qbb Priority Flow Control (PFC) up to 8 priorities
Benefits
- Combines Ethernet streams at a variety of rates to a single multi-channel interface at the MAC
- The Epak40 allows access connections supporting 1GE, 10GE, 25GE, 40GE in any combination on any port or groups of ports to a maximum total bandwidth of 40Gbps
- The Epak100 allows access connections supporting 1GE, 10GE, 25GE, 40GE, 50GE and 100GE in any combination on any port or groups of ports to a maximum total bandwidth of 100Gbps
- Dynamically change rate on any port without affecting existing traffic
- Off-the-shelf, proven technology implementation in ASIC SOC
- Tested and interoperability-proven against Spirent and Viavi test equipment
Block Diagram of the Epak40G and Epak100G BAPCS+MAC IP Cores
