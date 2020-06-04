The Epak SOC core from Precise-ITC is a multi-rate Ethernet aggregator that supports tributaries at 1GE, 10GE, 25GE, 40GE, 50GE, 100GE in combinations up to 40G for Epak40, or 100G for Epak100.



The Epak cores implement multi-rate Ethernet PCS and MAC. This versatile device allows users to add or drop sub-channels (for example 10GE) or merge channels (for example 4x25G = 100GE). These dynamic changes do not affect traffic on existing channels.



The north-bound interface from the multi-channel MAC provides a configurable system interface. The Multi-channel MAC manages the mapping between individual MACs and the assigned I/O or I/O group.



The southbound interface is mapped (at the PMA layer) to the on-chip SERDES. The core is responsible for channel alignment and FEC (where applicable).

Features

Support any ethernet combinations (table 1) to maximum data-rate of the device

Fully compatible with IEEE802.3 2015 and IEEE 802.3 Standards

Optional add-on of ultra Low latency and area efficient FEC Core supports FC FEC RS (2112, 20280)

Support HiGig, HiGig+ and HiGig-lite

Optional Add-on with 66B ports to support FC800, FC1200 and FC1600 and their FC2 Monitoring

Support 1588v2 time stamps and full error handling

Support 802.1Qbb priority flow control (PFC)

100G/50G/40G/25G/10G BASE-R PCS Core Features

PCS TX Core

X58 Scrambling (optional bypass)



64B/66B encoding of incoming MII signal (for 10GE+)



Idle block removal (to reduce overhead for AM insertion)



8B10B encoding (for 1GE)



Alignment Marker (AM) insertion. Unique marker portion of AM for each lane is software configurable.



Test pattern generation (scrambled idles)



Clause 45 MDIO register set



Error detection and interrupt reporting



Optional add-on FC FEC encoder

PCS RX Core

64B/66B decoding to MII signal (for 10GE+)



8B10B decoding and sync (for 1GE)



X58 De-scrambling (optional bypass)



Alignment marker removal (where applicable)



Unique marker portion of AM for each lane is software configurable (where applicable)



Test pattern monitoring



Clause 45 MDIO register set



Error detection and interrupt reporting



Loopback from TX MII to RX MII



Performance Monitoring and Statistics



Dynamic skew measurement for each lane





PCS Status – link up/down





High bit error rate (hi-BER)





BER counter





Test pattern error counter





Multi-lane AM status (locked and aligned/not locked and aligned)





Optional Add-on





FEC Corrected code word count (with FEC enabled)







FEC corrected 1s and 0s







FEC Uncorrected code word count (with FEC enabled)







FEC symbol error counter (with FEC enabled)

100G/50G/40G/25G/10G MAC Core Features (per channel)

TX FCS insertion



TX MAC control frame generation



Unicast/Multicast PAUSE frame generation by MAC client or by software





Software configurable PAUSE quanta



TX Performance Monitoring and Statistics (counters are 36-bit to accommodate 1-second of statistic counts)



Byte count





Frame count





PAUSE frame count





Multicast frame count





Unicast frame count





Undersize frame count





Oversize frame count





Frame count statistic for the following sized frames:





64







65-127







128-255







256-511







512-1023







1024-1518







1519-1522







1523-1548







1549-2047







2048-4095







4096-8191







8192-9215





RX FCS check and removal





RX PAUSE frame processing and handling





RX Performance Monitoring and Statistics (counters are 36-bit to accommodate 1-second of statistic counts)





Bad FCS







Bad Preamble







Byte count







Frame count







PAUSE frame count







Multicast frame count







Unicast frame count







Bad FCS frame count







Bad frame count







Bad aligned frame count







Undersize frame count







Oversize frame count







Frame count statistic for the following sized frames:







64 byte









65-127









128-255









256-511









512-1023









1024-1518









1519-1522









1523-1548









1549-2047









2048-4095









4096-8191









8192-9215



Additional Add-on features



HiGig, HiGig+ and HiGig-lite





FC1200 to FC1600 FC2 Monitoring





1588v2 time stamping





802.1Qbb Priority Flow Control (PFC) up to 8 priorities

Benefits

Combines Ethernet streams at a variety of rates to a single multi-channel interface at the MAC

The Epak40 allows access connections supporting 1GE, 10GE, 25GE, 40GE in any combination on any port or groups of ports to a maximum total bandwidth of 40Gbps

The Epak100 allows access connections supporting 1GE, 10GE, 25GE, 40GE, 50GE and 100GE in any combination on any port or groups of ports to a maximum total bandwidth of 100Gbps

Dynamically change rate on any port without affecting existing traffic

Off-the-shelf, proven technology implementation in ASIC SOC

Tested and interoperability-proven against Spirent and Viavi test equipment

Block Diagram of the Epak40G and Epak100G BAPCS+MAC IP Cores